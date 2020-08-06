Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,481 shares of company stock worth $11,529,647. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SHW traded up $4.32 on Thursday, reaching $655.05. 14,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,826. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $659.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.95.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

