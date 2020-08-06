Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC reduced its stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $4,524,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Spotify by 21.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the second quarter worth $79,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify by 1,882.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Redburn Partners downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Spotify from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.74.

SPOT stock traded up $5.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.17. 65,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,996. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.20. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $299.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of -79.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. Spotify’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

