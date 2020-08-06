Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pagerduty by 911.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pagerduty by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pagerduty by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 71,588 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Pagerduty during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pagerduty by 1,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 264,809 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.53.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 65,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $2,072,393.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,647,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,772,663.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $100,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,862 shares of company stock worth $9,783,172. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PD traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.62. 45,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 1.08. Pagerduty Inc has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $40.56.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

