TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. TPG Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSLX stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.07. 735,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.