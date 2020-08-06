Traceability Chain (TAC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Million

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 121.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BCEX and FCoin. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 107.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00064154 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00284482 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039148 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009077 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,795,287 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

