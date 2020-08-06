TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Down 16.4% in July

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of TACT stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $4.55. 166,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.84. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 305,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 95.9% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 137.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

