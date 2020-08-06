Transcodium (TNS) Price Hits $0.0019

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 44.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. Transcodium has a market cap of $141,161.30 and approximately $87,726.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.57 or 0.02021922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00083994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00192692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00110570 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,840,976 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

