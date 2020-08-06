TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) & Broadcom (OTCMKTS:AVGO) Critical Analysis

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Broadcom and TranSwitch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 1 4 28 0 2.82 TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadcom currently has a consensus target price of $343.39, indicating a potential upside of 4.32%. Given Broadcom’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than TranSwitch.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and TranSwitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 10.97% 32.00% 10.11% TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Broadcom has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TranSwitch has a beta of -4.49, suggesting that its stock price is 549% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadcom and TranSwitch’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $22.60 billion 5.86 $2.72 billion $17.41 18.91 TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Broadcom beats TranSwitch on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters and switches; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment offers optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, motion control encoders and subsystems, and light emitting diodes. The company's products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

