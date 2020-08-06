TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.65 EPS.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $59.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised TreeHouse Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.88.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $258,433.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,035,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,014 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

