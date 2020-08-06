TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.55-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS.

THS opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $59.47.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.88.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,106,693.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $258,433.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,533 shares of company stock worth $2,401,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.