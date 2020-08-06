Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Trading Down 8.5%

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)’s share price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $18.73, approximately 506,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 238,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Triple-S Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $896.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 143.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

