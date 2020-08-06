Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Raised to $11.75

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $11.25 to $11.75 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.83. 13,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,320. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $366.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 308,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource America Inc. boosted its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 90.5% during the first quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 415,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 197,206 shares during the last quarter. 28.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

