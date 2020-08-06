TrueUSD Reaches 1-Day Volume of $100.81 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008548 BTC on popular exchanges including Kuna, Upbit, Kyber Network and Zebpay. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $199.25 million and approximately $100.81 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.90 or 0.01984214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00082829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00196552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00109981 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 198,601,154 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, HitBTC, IDEX, Zebpay, Kuna, WazirX, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, Bitso, Koinex, CoinTiger, HBUS, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit and Binance.

