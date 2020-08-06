TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Trading Down 2.3%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) shares fell 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.15, 775 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TUIFF. Commerzbank downgraded shares of TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

About TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

