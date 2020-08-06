Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($3.00) Per Share

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the company will earn ($3.00) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of TPTX opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 34.91 and a quick ratio of 34.91. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $72.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,198,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at $64,884,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis acquired 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $249,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,285. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

