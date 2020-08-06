Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Down 6.3%

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $260.00 and last traded at $260.49, approximately 4,303,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,834,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.91.

The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.84 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $383,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $10,310,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,195 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,806. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,888 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Twilio by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 803,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $52,515,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

