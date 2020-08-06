Tyson Foods, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TSN. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

NYSE TSN opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.87. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 279,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 90,948 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 60.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $7,657,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.9% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

