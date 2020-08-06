U Network (UUU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.07 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, U Network has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. U Network has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and $3.07 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official website is u.network. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

