Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uber Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $33.20 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,220. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

