Ubex Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $298,003.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, BTC-Alpha, Bilaxy and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank, IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.