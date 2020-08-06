UBS Group AG Acquires 5,410 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $42,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $614,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $395.71 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $407.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $6,162,141.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 831,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,518,633.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total transaction of $3,840,097.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,582 shares of company stock valued at $27,518,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

