UBS Group AG Acquires 8,987 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $31,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 68.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 58,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the first quarter valued at $412,000.

Shares of NEA opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

