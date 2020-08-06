UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Johnson Controls International worth $41,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 82,285 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 109,744 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 221,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.3% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

JCI stock opened at $38.34 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

