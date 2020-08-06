UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $30,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $333,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 715.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.