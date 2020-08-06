UBS Group AG Buys 1,579,622 Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579,622 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.24% of Alkermes worth $38,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,185,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 378,556 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 443,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 70,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 483.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,037,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after buying an additional 859,542 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,250 shares of company stock worth $1,504,688 in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $18.74 on Thursday. Alkermes Plc has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $247.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

