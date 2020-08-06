UBS Group AG Buys 212,309 Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,309 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 5.70% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $33,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of FINX stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $37.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.