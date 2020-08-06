UBS Group AG Buys 59,321 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,321 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.46% of Whirlpool worth $37,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,574,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5,674.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 282,268 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $19,989,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 34.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after buying an additional 128,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $10,053,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.67.

Shares of WHR opened at $173.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.41. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

