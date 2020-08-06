UBS Group AG Buys 61,104 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,104 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Moody’s worth $34,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 40.3% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in Moody’s by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after buying an additional 36,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Moody’s by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO opened at $277.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.84. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.75.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total value of $506,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $4,516,528.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,053,112.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,227 shares of company stock worth $14,393,165 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

