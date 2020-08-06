UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 6.65% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $41,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,912,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,385,000 after buying an additional 619,794 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,649,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10,430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,656 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,860,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 793,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period.

IWX stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $59.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

