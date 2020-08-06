UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,785 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 5.20% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $34,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $143,000.

Shares of CFA opened at $54.09 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th.

