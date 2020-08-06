UBS Group AG Decreases Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 6.20% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,681,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2,933.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $5,756,000.

Shares of JKG stock opened at $199.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.61. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $126.19 and a 12 month high of $217.65.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

