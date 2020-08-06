UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $33,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,041.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

RYT stock opened at $212.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $135.78 and a 52-week high of $212.75.

