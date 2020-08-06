UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,264 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.11% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $34,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $51.81 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $52.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.