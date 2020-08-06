UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,126 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.27% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $31,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $304.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.11 and a 200-day moving average of $253.91. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $183.27 and a 52 week high of $305.47.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

