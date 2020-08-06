UBS Group AG Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.35% of Eastman Chemical worth $33,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,301,000 after buying an additional 2,139,890 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,341,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 649,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,881,000 after acquiring an additional 371,407 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,304,000 after acquiring an additional 344,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,468,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.78. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.