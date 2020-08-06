UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 152.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,347 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.26% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $40,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 37,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 56,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31.

