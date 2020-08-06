UBS Group AG Has $29.99 Million Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $29,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Capital International Investors raised its position in British American Tobacco by 144,534.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,221,000 after buying an additional 2,023,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,256,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,856 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,573,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,002,000 after acquiring an additional 938,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after acquiring an additional 610,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,894,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,946,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

