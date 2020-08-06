UBS Group AG Has $30.10 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,263 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.43% of Service Co. International worth $30,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,536,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,404,000 after purchasing an additional 125,428 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,786,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,976,000 after buying an additional 84,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,382,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after buying an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,348,000 after buying an additional 77,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $71,647,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

SCI opened at $45.60 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,633,416.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

