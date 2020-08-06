UBS Group AG Has $32.83 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.83% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $32,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $35.82.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

