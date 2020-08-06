UBS Group AG Has $34.30 Million Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 806,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.83% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $34,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRNA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $318,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $91,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,586 shares of company stock worth $1,438,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

