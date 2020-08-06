UBS Group AG Has $36.06 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $36,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $435.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $403.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.39. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $441.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

