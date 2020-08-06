UBS Group AG Has $36.68 Million Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,207 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $36,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,389,000 after buying an additional 134,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,860,000 after buying an additional 117,753 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,896,000 after purchasing an additional 206,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,177,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,609,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total transaction of $830,228.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,532,639.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total value of $662,321.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,936 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $769.89.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $794.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.62, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $725.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $658.72. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $799.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.