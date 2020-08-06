UBS Group AG Has $36.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.89% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $36,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $125.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.14. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $128.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

