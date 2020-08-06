UBS Group AG Has $38.07 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,346 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Cintas worth $38,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 0.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Cintas by 6.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Cintas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $299.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.54. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $311.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.