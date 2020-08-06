UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 140.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,623 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $35,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $141.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.93. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.65 and a beta of 1.07.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

