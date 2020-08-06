UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,511,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,363 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.59% of Ares Capital worth $36,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 163,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,398,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 790,064 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 2.95%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.