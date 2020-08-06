UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.27% of Varian Medical Systems worth $30,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VAR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $133.00 to $177.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.05.

NYSE:VAR opened at $173.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.12. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $366,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

