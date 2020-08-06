UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,289 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $30,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,689,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,141,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $165.75 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.96.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

