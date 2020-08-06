UBS Group AG Purchases 30,255 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.10% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $36,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $54.46 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $56.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82.

