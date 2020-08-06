UBS Group AG Purchases 470,845 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 470,845 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.91% of Legg Mason worth $40,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Legg Mason by 14.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Legg Mason by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Legg Mason by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Legg Mason by 444.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Legg Mason by 5.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Shares of NYSE LM opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. Legg Mason Inc has a one year low of $33.99 and a one year high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LM shares. ValuEngine cut Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $38,763,011.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 324,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $16,174,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,973,296 shares of company stock valued at $98,505,215 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.